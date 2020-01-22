Tom Perry (50 freestyle, 27.4; 100 breaststroke, 2:21) won two events as the Foxboro High boys’ team scored a 75-68 verdict over North Attleboro High in a Hockomock League meet at the Hockomock YMCA.
Chris Anderson won the 100 freestyle (1:12) and took second in the 100 backstroke, Dimitri Davis won the 200 IM (2:54), while Anthony Amico took second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle to produce key points for the Warriors.
With five Rocketeers out with the flu or injured, Foxboro was able to pull ahead by going 1-2 in the 100 freestyle, then gaining a 54-47 edge after Jared Rocke anchored the 200 freestyle relay team to a first place finish.
Facing a eight-point deficit entering the final event of the meet, the 400 freestyle relay, the North Attleboro High girls’ swimming team went 1-2 in that event and pulled out a thrilling 85-83 victory over the Foxboro High girls’ team.
Gina Ouellette (200 freestyle, 2:23; 100 butterfly, 1:12), Meg Lothrop (200 IM, 2:32; 100 freestyle, 1:01) and Abby Gallagher (500 freestyle, 5:48; 100 backstroke, 1:12). Ouellette and Lothrop respectively anchored the first place 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams respectively. Alyssa Cloherty won the 500 freestyle and was a member of two first place relay teams for the Warriors.
North had trailed the entire girls’ meet with Foxboro managing to remain ahead in winning the 100 butterfly (Ouellette), 100 freestyle (Lothrop), 500 freestyle (Gallagher), 200 freestyle relay and 100 backstroke (Gallagher) to maintain its advantage.
Foxboro boys 75, North Attleboro 68: 200 Medley relay 1-NA (Alex Rogers, Jack McLoughlin, Pat Parlon, Griffin Gouck), 2:07.3; 200 Freestyle 1-Rogers (NA), 2-Gouck (NA), 3-Anthony Amico (F), 2:30.7; 200 IM 1-Dimitri Davis (F), 2-McLoughlin (NA), 2:54.3; 50 Freestyle 1-Tom Perry (F), 2-Amico (F), 3-Shamit Soni (NA), 27.4; 100 Butterfly 1-Parlon (NA), 2-Jared Rocke (F), 59.21; 100 Freestyle 1-Chris Anderson (F), 2-Amico (F), 3-Kaillian Mareet (NA), 1:12.5; 500 Freestyle 1-Parlon (NA), 2-Josh Sitt (F), 6:00.8; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Foxboro (Davis, Anderson, Perry, Rocke), 2:06; 100 Backstroke 1-Rogers (NA), 2-Davis (F), 3-Joe St. Pierre (F), 1:18; 100 Breaststroke 1-Perry (F), 2-Anderson (F), 3-Gouck (NA), 1:21.1; 400 Freestyle relay 1-NA (Rogers, Gouck, Mareet, Parlon), 4:36.
North Attleboro girls 85, Foxboro 83: 200 Medley relay 1-Foxboro (Alyssa Cloherty, Abby Gallagher, Meg Lothrop, Gina Ouellette), 2:13; 200 Freestyle 1-Ouellette (F), 2-Sophia Roukhadze (NA), 3-Annette Limoges (NA), 2:23; 200 IM 1-Lothrop (F), 2-Chloe Barker (NA), 3-Natalie Kaiser (NA), 2:32; 50 Freestyle 1-Cloherty (F), 2-Diana Blake (NA), 3-Shannon Egan (F), 28.9; 100 Butterfly 1-Ouellette (F), 2-Shrurti Srinivasan (NA), 3-Kaylee Malkowski (NA), 1:12; 100 Freestyle 1-Lothrop (F), 2-Roukhadze (NA), 3-Blake (NA), 1:01.3; 500 Freestyle 1-Gallagher (F), 2-Megan Burns (NA), 3-Limoges (NA), 5:48; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Foxboro (Ouellette, Cloherty, Gallagher, Lothrop), 1:55; 100 Backstroke 1-Gallagher (F), 2-Srinivasan (NA), 3-Barker (NA), 1:12; 100 Breaststroke 1-Burns (NA), 2-Anna Bridges (F), 3-Hannah Liang (NA), 1:27; 400 Freestyle relay 1-NA (Kaiser, Blake, Srinivasan, Burns), 4:51.