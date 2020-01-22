For the second time within a week, the Foxboro High boys’ hockey team skated past Stoughton-Foxboro, taking the second game of the series 4-1.
Foxboro had won the first game 9-0 with Kirk Leach and Ron MacLellan each scoring three goals and Ryan Jacobs a pair.
In the rematch, a 4-1 victory for Foxboro at the Foxboro Sports Center, Foxboro used a pair of third period goals to take the two points.
Goalie Jack Spinney had 14 saves for the Warriors, who gained a 1-0 first period lead on a goal by MacLellan with Eoin Reager and Leach assisting.
Brady Daly scored what proved to be the game-winning goal, the first of his two goals in the game, in the second period with Alex Coviello and Matt Grace assisting.
During the third period, Jacobs (from Reager) and Daly (from Kyle McGinnis) tallied.
The Warriors went up 2-1 in the second on a goal by Brady Daly, assisted by Matt Grace and Alex Coviello. Foxboro scored twice more in the third, with goals by Ryan Jacobs with another assist by Reager, and another goal by Daly, with an assist by Kyle McGinnis.
The Warriors next have a Saturday matinee (2 p.m.) game in Taunton against the Tigers.