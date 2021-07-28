A private viewing of the New England Patriots in-stadium practice by season ticket holders and Foxboro residents for the first time since the 2019 season is set for Friday, Aug. 6.
The event will include a performance by Foxboro-based band Thirty 6 Red on the CarMax Bridge prior to the start of practice, according to the announcement Wednesday.
The scheduled time for the in-stadium practice will be announced in the coming days on www.patriots.com/trainingcamp.
The event requires mobile ticket entry and is closed to the general public.
This is the first week of training camp with practices running July 28-31. Each of these practices will begin at approximately 9:45 a.m. on the fields behind Gillette Stadium and are free and open to the public. Training camp practice times are subject to change and exact times and additional dates will be updated on www.patriots.com/trainingcamp once they are confirmed in the days leading into training camp.
Due to NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, Patriots players will not be allowed to sign autographs or pose for photos with fans at training camp this year. Training camp will be conducted in compliance with all state and local regulations and the NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. While face coverings are optional, unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear them while attending practice sessions.