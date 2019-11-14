Foxboro native Jack Collins, a rookie runner for the Norfolk Agricultural cross country team, is moving on to the All-State meet.
Collins, the Mayflower League champion who went unbeaten through the regular season for Norfolk Aggie, finished fourth overall at the Division 6 Championships this weekend (17:00) and qualified for his first All-State meet in Gardner.
The postseason run for Collins continues after winning the State Vocational Meet with a time of 17:08 before claiming second at the Frank Kelley Coaches Invitational with a 3K time of 10:01. Collins won the Mayflower League title with a time of 17:00 as well.