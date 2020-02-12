Katelyn Mollica eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau with a 3-point field goal for the Foxboro High girls basketball team against Stoughton High Thursday.
For many high school players, boys or girls, that mark would be a fitting finale to a varsity career.
Not for Mollica. The 5-foot-6-inch guard and co-captain for the Warriors is only a junior.
With the trey, she became the 14th player in Foxboro High basketball history to reach 1,000 points, and the ninth girl.
The landmark score came early in the second half to highlight Foxboro High’s 67-31 victory over Stoughton in a Hockomock League girls’ basketball game.
Mollica finished with 24 points, hitting eight field goals, including six 3-pointers.
“Katelyn has been such a pleasure to coach,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said. “She is able to create her own shots, she shoots at a high percentage and she gets her shots off quickly.”
Mollica is within six points of Holly Grinnell and 12 points of Daniell Murphy on the Warriors’ list of top point producers.
After Mollica had been limited to 12 points by Milford’s double and triple teaming in a game earlier in the week, “we ran some plays to give her room,” Downs said of trying to create space for her while the Warriors also executed their offense.