A pair of local siblings are planning to run in the New York City Marathon this year.
Mark Fitton, 30, a Foxboro native who now lives in New York, will be running his first New York City Marathon alongside his sister Meghan Fitton, 27.
Mark Fitton said he always had a love for running but never participated in an official race before deciding to do so as part of celebrating a milestone -- his 30th birthday this year. Fitton said training for the New York City Marathon has been an opportunity to physically challenge and push himself in ways he has never done before.
For Meghan, she said it’s fun to share running as an activity with her big brother.
“It’s exciting to know that as we age and discover new passions, like running, we can do them together,” she said. “It’s special to share an experience that challenges us in new ways so we can support each other like we always have.”
The pair are running for a Massachusetts-based charity, TEAM Impact, which funds life-changing experiences for children facing serious illness or disability by matching them with college-level sports teams.
“These experiences provide a sense of belonging and companionship to many medically fragile kids, and we are so proud to be running as their marathon partner this year,” Fitton said. “Collectively, Meghan and I have raised just under $4,000 for TEAM Impact. Our fundraising goal is to reach a total of $6,000. We are hoping for the support of our community and hope others will donate to this amazing cause.”
While this is Mark’s first marathon, Meghan already has experience with marathons under belt.
“Not only am I fortunate to have Meghan as a means of emotional and physical support throughout this journey, but we will be able to share this joint accomplishment for years to come,” Mark said. “We’ve always been extremely close, so it’s natural we’d attempt something as insane as training for a marathon together.”
For Meghan, who teaches fitness classes in New York City while pursuing a performance career, her main concern about this marathon is the hills.
“As of now, I’m feeling good and more prepared for a race than previous experiences I’ve had, but I have had to come to terms with the fact that my body doesn’t respond the same as it did when I was playing field hockey at Foxboro High,” she said.
The siblings will also be running a half-marathon in Copenhagen, Denmark, this month as part of their training program. Mark said his biggest challenge is listening to his body as he trains to run a marathon for the first time.
To learn more, visit their GoFundMe Fundraising Page at gofund.me/92658f4f.