FOXBORO — The FIFA Men’s World Cup tournament is coming to Foxboro for the first time since 1994.
Four to six 2026 World Cup matches are projected to be played at Gillette Stadium, with fan events taking place up I-95 in Boston throughout the tournament’s run. An estimated 450,000 fans and spectators will be coming to Gillette from across the world to watch their respective countries play, officials estimate.
FIFA announced the selection of Boston as a host city for the World Cup on Thursday, with the matches to be played at Gillette. The event is expected to have an economic impact of up to $500 million.
Other U.S. cities selected to host include New Jersey/New York (MetLife Stadium), Dallas (AT&T Stadium), Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium), Houston (NRG Stadium), Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium), Philadelpia (Lincoln Financial Field), Seattle (Lumen Field), San Francisco (Levi’s Stadium) and Miami (Hard Rock Stadium). In Mexico, three venues were selected in Mexico City (Estadio Azteca), Monterrey (Estadio BBVA) and Guadalajara (Estadio Akron). In Canada two locations were picked in Vancouver (BC Place) and Toronto (BMO Field).
Each was considered based on their transportation, stadium infrastructure, human rights causes and training facilities.
“We are thrilled to welcome FIFA World Cup Soccer back to Massachusetts in 2026,” said Gov. Charlie Baker said in a news release. “The teams and their fans from around the world will be welcomed by the Commonwealth’s restaurants and attractions both in Boston and beyond and we are appreciative of Robert Kraft for his efforts as Honorary Chair of the United Bid to help bring the World Cup back to the United States, as well as the Boston Soccer 2026 Committee for its tireless work to secure Boston as a host city.”
Men’s World Cup matches were played at Foxboro Stadium in 1994 and Women’s World Cup matches in 1999, three years before the venue was demolished. In 2003, Gillette hosted the Women’s World Cup.
“The City of Boston is excited to once again welcome the worldwide soccer community and visitors as the FIFA World Cup returns to Massachusetts,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re proud of our long legacy of championship teams and fans, and we’re ready to showcase our city to soccer fans around the world as they come to celebrate the beautiful game.”
The 2026 World Cup will encompass 80 matches across three countries with 48 teams around the world playing for the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy. Qualifiers will be played from 2023 to 2025, with 200 eligible countries trying to qualify for the cup. Drawings will take place in late 2025 or early 2026 to find who will play where. FIFA will manage ticket sales and additional information at that time.