Week Three: King Philip 24, Foxboro 12

In a battle of undefeated teams, King Philip came out on top in a hard-fought contest.

The Chiefs used a strong running game to score early, but the Warriors answered just before the half on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Jack Austin to Tyler Prescott, closing the gap to 8-6.

In the second half, the Chiefs once again used their running game to control the game clock and also to increase their lead to 24-6. Not giving in, the Warriors scored on a 85-yard pass play from Austin to Antonio Ciolfi narrowing the lead to 24-12.

King Philip, however, was able to run out the clock close out the win.

Foxboro offensive standouts included Tony Sulham, Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady, Joe Janas, Aidon George and Matt Flynn.

On the defensive side, the Warriors were led by Lincoln Moore, Shane Henri, Owen Hayes, Edosa Omuemu and Ailon George contributed on stops.

Foxboro Youth Football roundups can be sent to smcguire@thesunchronicle.com