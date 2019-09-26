Week Three: King Philip 24, Foxboro 12
In a battle of undefeated teams, King Philip came out on top in a hard-fought contest.
The Chiefs used a strong running game to score early, but the Warriors answered just before the half on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Jack Austin to Tyler Prescott, closing the gap to 8-6.
In the second half, the Chiefs once again used their running game to control the game clock and also to increase their lead to 24-6. Not giving in, the Warriors scored on a 85-yard pass play from Austin to Antonio Ciolfi narrowing the lead to 24-12.
King Philip, however, was able to run out the clock close out the win.
Foxboro offensive standouts included Tony Sulham, Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady, Joe Janas, Aidon George and Matt Flynn.
On the defensive side, the Warriors were led by Lincoln Moore, Shane Henri, Owen Hayes, Edosa Omuemu and Ailon George contributed on stops.