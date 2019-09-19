Week Two: Foxboro 26, Wayland-Weston 0
Tony Sulham scored on touchdown run of 63 and five yards while Tyler Prescott scored a 15-yard touchdown and Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady had a 35-yard score to earn the Warriors to a dominating victory over Wayland-Weston.
Owen Hayed added a two-point conversion to complete the scoring. Offensively Eddie Feldman and Antonio Ciolfi helped the passing game while Edosa Omuemu, Aashaun Larose, Matt Flynn, Aidon George and Brandon Twomey providing good blocking for the run game. Defensively Lincoln Moore, Jack Austin, Shane Henri, Carter Daly, Sulham and Mazenkas-O’Grady led the charge.
Week One: Foxboro 32, Franklin 6
The 8th grade Warriors opened their 2019 season with a convincing win at Franklin. Foxboro scored on the first play of the game as Lincoln Moore connected with Tony Sulham on a 70-yard reception. Franklin responded two plays later knotting the score at 6-6.
On Foxboro’s next possession, Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady scored on a 17-yard run behind the blocking of Joe Janas and Matt Flynn. Mazenkas-O’Grady then added another touchdown on a 35-yard run following the blocking of Connor Gilmore and Aidon George making it 18-6. Moore later scored from from the Franklin 1 yard line with Owen Hayes adding the conversion kick.
The Warriors final tally came on a 17-yard run by Tyler Prescott. Defensively for Foxboro, Shane Henri, Antonio Ciolfi and Eddie Feldman impressed.