Grade 8: Mansfield 26, Foxboro 12
The Warriors had their four-game win streak snapped by visiting Mansfield over the weekend.
After a scoreless first quarter, Foxboro got on the board with a long drive capped off by a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jack Austin to Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady. Mansfield responded on the ensuing possession to tie the score, 6-6.
As the first half was ending, Foxboro drove deep into Mansfield territory only to see a turnover end the threat. The Hornets took a 12-6 lead, but the Warriors responded with a 70-yard touchdown run by Mazenkas-O’Grady.
Mansfield took advantage of more Foxboro miscues to assume the lead and eventually the victory. For the Warriors, Lincoln Moore, Tony Sulham, Tyler Prescott, Antonio Ciolfi, Edosa Omuemu and Joe Janas stood out on offense. Strong defensive efforts were turned in by Moore, Mazenkas-O’Grady, Owen Hayes, Brandon Twomey, Shane Henri and Eddie Feldman.
Grade 7: Foxboro 28, Mansfield 0
Ben Angelini and the Warriors showed a sign of things to come as they opened the game with a 65-yard touchdown run on the first play. Foxboro kept it going with a Marcucella seven-yard touchdown pass to Gordon.
The scoring continued with a 66-yard halfback pass from Orphanos to Gordon. Angelini finished off the scoring with a five-yard run. The kicking game led by Angelini went 2-for-4 on the day.
Defensive contributions came from AJ Maddox, Nick “Moose” Fiumara, Kaden Hassett, Jon Sachetti, Jacob Lane, Dylan Melvin, Landon Blatchford and Joey Nicholson. Foxboro will host Canton on Saturday at Ernie George Field in the first round of the playoffs.