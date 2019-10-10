7th Grade: Foxboro 38, Dedham 6
The 7th Grade Warriors defeated Dedham over the weekend to move to 5-1 on the season.
Foxboro got the scoring started with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Marcucella to Hassett. Ben Angelini and the offensive line kept it going with a 66-yard touchdown run.
Foxboro closed out the half with another touchdown pass from Marcucella to Gordon for a 42-yard score. Marcucella struck again for another score in the 3rd quarter, a 70-yard completion to Orphanos.
Angelini finished off the scoring on the day with another great 40-yard touchdown run. Angelini was 4-for-4 on extra point kicks with help from Jacob Lane, Dylan Melvin, Jon Sachetti, Joey Nicholson, Landon Blatchford and A.J. Maddox blocking up front.
The Warriors had strong defensive performances by Evan Vieira, Bismarck Suarez, Zayne Serena, Nolan Rappoli, Conner Brightbill, Nick Dunne, and Harry Shnayder.
Foxboro will travel to Easton this weekend for a Hockomock League battle against the Tigers.
8th Grade: Foxboro 26, Dedham 6
The Warriors continued their winning ways with a solid victory over Dedham.
Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady accounted for three touchdowns, scoring twice on pass receptions from quarterback Jack Austin (26 yards and 42 yards respctively), and adding a three-yard run.
Shane Henri had the other Foxboro score on a two-yard run while Owen Hayes added a two-point conversion.
The Warrior offense totaled over 300 yards with Lincoln Moore and Tony Sulham each playing well behind the offensive line of Joe Janas, Matt Flynn, Eddie Feldman and Edosa Omuemu.
On the defense side, Carter Daly, Antonio Ciolfi, Connor Gilmore, Jamie Calabrese and Tyler Prescott turned in solid performances.