Week Four: Foxboro 20, Holliston 7
The Warriors used a strong running game along with a crisp passing attack to defeat the Holliston Panthers over the weekend.
Lincoln Moore opened the scoring for Foxboro on a 2-yard run while Tony Sulham added two touchdowns, the first on a 35-yard pass from Jack Austin, and the second on a 30-yard run.
Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady complemented the offense as he had a big day running the football with Antonio Ciolfi adding key receptions to keep offensive drives alive.
The offense benefited from the blocking of Matt Flynn, Aashaun Larose, Edosa Omuemu, Brandon Twomey, Joe Janas and Carter Daly.
The Warrior defense was led by Eddie Feldman, Connor Gilmore, Tyler Prescott, Shane Henri, Aidon George and Ailon George. Mazenkas O’Grady blocked a punt for a key special teams play while Owen Hayes also added a two-point conversion.
The Warriors are now 3-1 overall.