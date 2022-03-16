PROVIDENCE — The No. 11 nationally ranked Friars of Providence College will be heading to Buffalo, NY, for the opening round of the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Baketball Tournament.
The Big East regular-season champion Friars will be making their 21st NCAA Tournament appearance in meeting No. 13-seeded South Dakota State.
PC earned the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region and will play at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Game time and television/broadcast information has not yet been released. The Friars and Jackrabbits will meet for the first time in the history of the two men’s basketball programs.
The No. 4 seed represents the highest in Providence program history. The Friars’ highest seed prior to this year’s tournament was a No. 5 seed in 2015.
“I think we earned the right to play next week,” PC coach Ed Cooley said. “It’s unfortunate that we played bad (against Creighton) and we didn’t play well either the game before (quarterfinal-round win against Butler). It’s a game and it’s another 40-minute opportunity waiting for us.”
PC enters the NCAA Tournament with a 25-5 record and a NET ranking of 33. The Friars finished at 14-3 during the Big East season, while having three games cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol. The Friars dropped two meetings with Big East Tournament champion Villanova and split two games with Big East Tournament finalist Creighton, losing to the Bluejays in the semifinal round.
The Friars’ 25 victories are the most in a single season since 1986-’87 (25-9). PC has been ranked in the national polls for 12 consecutive weeks and rose as high as No. 8/9 on Feb. 14 and No. 9/8 on Feb. 28.
The NCAA Tournament appearance will be the first for the Friars since 2018. PC has qualified for the NCAA Tournament in six (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022) of Cooley’s 11 seasons. However, the Friars will carry a 1-5 NCAA record during that span to Buffalo.
“Life will move on and we’ll look forward to preparation in practice,” Cooley added. “Our body of work throughout, my job right now is to make sure our players know we’re a hell of a team. We have great players, and I want us to know we can win our next game regardless of who the opponent is.”