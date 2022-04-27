Eight matches into the MLS season, New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena has had to tinker with his lineup often, through injuries and illness, through national team assignments, through poor and inconsistent play, and adjustments in the starting XI.
“There’s too many crucial mistakes being made that have cost us games,” Arena said after another one-goal loss, 3-2 to D.C. United Saturday night. “You can’t just blame it on injuries. We just have to get healthier, get our new players adjusted to our team, and play better. Playing better is a starting point.”
Four of New England’s five losses this season have been by one-goal margins, with the Revolution taking a 1-3 slate during the month of April into Saturday’s match at Gillette Stadium against Inter Miami.
New England’s 12 goals scored are the second-most in the Eastern Conference of MLS, but the Revolution’s 16 goals allowed are the third-most surrendered overall in the league.
New England (2-5-1) lost another one-goal match at D.C. United despite defender Grandon Bye putting the Revolution into the lead in the sixth minute. However, New England surrendered three straight goals to D.C. United before Adam Buksa scored his 11th career goal on a header in the 86th minute.
There were a pair of positives: Veteran defender and captain Andrew Farrell became the second player in club history to record 300 starts in a New England uniform, as he tied Shalrie Joseph (305) for the most appearances in all competitions; and Revolution “Homegrown Player” Damian Rivera of Cranston, RI, came off of the bench and completed 10 of his 14 pass attempts and registered one shot on target in a 32-minute performance.
“We have to take that frustration and take it into the next game in a positive way,” Rivera said. “Guys are upset. In the locker room, it’s not too exciting in there. We blame ourselves. But, we just have to keep going and we have to keep proving ourselves.”
New England outshot D.C. United 21-11 and had a 5-0 advantage in corner kicks, in addition to eight minutes of stoppage time to net a tying tally. However, the unbeaten (3-0-4) United scored three goals within a 17-minute span midway through the match.
“Down 3-1 in a half where we really didn’t play that bad,” Arena conceded. “But, boy, we made some really poor mistakes and they cost us dearly. We’ve conceded an awful lot of goals and just some really poor play.”
Arena believed that the Revolution’s recovery momentum was undermined by numerous stoppages of play. “We deserve to lose the game. The game became a bit of a circus with time-wasting and everything else, but we put ourselves in that position. We can’t point the finger at the referee, because the whole thing was a mess with them going down, I think it was three or four guys they checked for concussions or whatever and the time-wasting and all of that.
“We put ourselves in position for that, so we have no reason to use that as an excuse.”
New England veteran midfielder Matt Polster is similarly baffled when he takes the field with a veteran cast of teammates. “The referee wasn’t really pushing the game quick enough for us,” he said. “ I think they were delaying the game in parts, where I thought the referee could’ve nudged them along a little bit more.
“I think the frustration is just building from not consistently playing well week in and week out. I think we’re playing a really good game and then we’re not playing such a good game. I think the whole season has kind of been frustrating,” Polster added. “We’ve been giving up a lot of goals, and that’s just not us from last year.
“Even when guys made mistakes, other guys would step up and make up for that. So, I think this year, we’re lacking a little bit in those areas and it is a bit frustrating. At the end of the day, they have three points and we don’t.
“We need to get back to what we were doing last year, where our not-so-good game was at least getting us a point. This year, it seems to be the opposite, where we’re dropping points consistently and that’s not good enough because I know what this group is capable of.
“We have way too much talent in that locker room. And those guys are upset — as they should be. We’re way too talented to be where we’re at.”
Emmanuel Boateng logged his first assist of the season and surpassed 7,000 career minutes played in MLS. The midfielder now owns three goals and five assists over 18 appearances in league play for the Revs.