FOXBORO — The Foxborough Youth Baseball & Softball Association (FYBSA) will be hosting its annual meeting virtually on Sunday at 6 p.m.
The FYBSA is a volunteer organization that depends on the generous donation of time, talent, and energy of parents to ensure we continue to put forward a great experience for the children and families involved.
All positions of the board are elected annually. This is a healthier organization when there is greater involvement from the community, and as such we always welcome new board members, especially those with younger-aged children who will be participating in the league for several years to come.
Anyone interested in serving on the board should attend the meeting or contact FYBSA promptly at foxboroyouthbaseball@gmail.com.
If interested in attending the annual meeting, contact foxboroyouthbaseball@gmail.com and request the meeting link.
Information about the governance of the league can be found on the FYBSA By-Laws’ link on its website: http://foxboro.website.sportssignup.com
This meeting is free and open to the public.