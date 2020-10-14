The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships are returning to Gillette Stadium.
The NCAA and host Harvard University revealed on Wednesday that the 2025 and 2026 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships and Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championships will be played in Foxboro.
The Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championships will be played in conjunction with the Division I, II and III Men’s Lacrosse Championships over Memorial Day weekend, May 23-26, in 2025 and May 22-25 in 2026.
The NCAA Championships have been played at Gillette Stadium in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2017 and 2018, attracting fans from 47 states and six countries.
The New England lacrosse community is comprised of 80 NCAA teams, 35,889 high school players, 1,009 high school teams and 64,872 registered US Lacrosse members. New England is also home to the largest youth lacrosse organization (Mass Bay Youth Lacrosse League) in the United States.
The NCAA Championships mark a return to Foxboro since the 2017 series, which found the Division I Women’s Championship setting an attendance record for the event.
“We are honored to have earned the privilege of hosting the Championships, building on Gillette Stadium’s and New England’s rich
Gillette Stadium first hosted the event in 2008, and holds the NCAA Men’s Division I Championship Game attendance record of 48,970 in 2008 and the top three attendance records for Division I National Championship Games since 2012 (2012: 30,816, 2018: 29,455 and 2017: 28,971).
In addition, the top three Division II and Division III National Championship attendance records (2017: 31,560, 2008: 24,317 and 2009: 24,072) were established in Foxboro.