FOXBORO -- The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) announced that Gillette Stadium will host the league’s opening round of the playoffs on Sept. 3. After the PLL previously announced Gillette Stadium as the host of the 2022 All-Star Game and Skills Challenge, the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution will now also host three single-elimination quarterfinals matchups as teams battle for their shot at the 2022 crown.
“It’s only fitting that the road towards a PLL Championship starts at Gillette Stadium, where six Super Bowl banners will sit above the six teams competing, paired with the league’s special history of an inaugural season beginning on this field” said co-founder and president Paul Rabil. “Fall in Foxboro is special; we’re excited to continue our investment into New England lacrosse, and our relationship with Gillette and the Kraft family.”
Seven teams qualify for the PLL postseason and are seeded based on record, with the top overall seed receiving a bye straight to the semifinals. The quarterfinals will feature the two seed taking on the seven seed, the three seed matched up against the six seed, and the four seed going head-to-head with the five seed. The quarterfinal action gets underway at Gillette Stadium with a 12 noon matchup on Saturday afternoon, followed by games at 2:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The final matchups and schedule will be determined following the conclusion of the regular season.
“Hosting the opening round of the 2022 playoffs is the next exciting step in our ongoing relationship with the PLL and another fantastic opportunity for the New England community to enjoy lacrosse at the highest level,” said Kraft Group President-International Dan Kraft, who played goalie for Tufts University in the 1980s and served on the executive board of the 2018 Federation of International Lacrosse’s World Championships Host Committee. “As the host of both the 2022 All-Star Game and quarterfinals, we are proud to partner with the PLL to bring the world’s best lacrosse players to Foxboro to compete and showcase their skills in the heart of a region that is incredibly passionate about the sport. We can’t wait to work with the PLL to host two of their cornerstone events here at Gillette Stadium this summer.”
In addition to hosting the PLL’s inaugural games in 2019 and hosting last season’s opening weekend, Gillette Stadium was previously announced as the host for the league’s 2022 All-Star Game and will now host PLL playoff games for the first time. Tickets for both events will go on sale to the general public in late March, but fans can register now to be notified of presale opportunities at https://bit.ly/pllgillettepresale. Additionally, group and suite tickets are available now and can be purchased by contacting Jared Smalley at jsmalley@premierlacrosseleague.com.
Gillette Stadium has a well-documented history as a lacrosse venue, serving as the host for five NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships since 2008 and holding the NCAA Division I Men’s Championship attendance record (2008: 48,970), three of the top four attendance records for Division I National Championship Games since 2012 (2012: 30,816, 2018: 29,455 and 2017: 28,971) and the top three Division II and Division III National Championship attendance records (2017: 31,560, 2008: 24,317 and 2009: 24,072). Gillette Stadium also hosted the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships, setting the attendance record for the final game (11,668). Additionally, the venue hosted professional lacrosse games in 2015 and will host the 2025 and 2026 NCAA Men’s and Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championships.
The PLL is a tour-based model featuring eight teams and the world’s best lacrosse players. In addition to being full-time employees and receiving health benefits, players get equity stakes in the league – a first in professional sports. The 2022 PLL season will include 14 tour stops from June to September. For more information about the PLL and the 2022 season, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.