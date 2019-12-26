The Mansfield-Oliver Ames-Foxboro girls hockey team allowed a pair of second-period goals and couldn’t find the back of the net despite their numerous chances in a 3-0 Hockomock League defeat to Canton on Saturday.
The Warriors thwarted Canton on three different power plays chances, but went scoreless on their four man-advantages, including one in the third period. MOA generated 17 shots and goaltender Jess Widdop stopped 20 shots from the Bulldogs.
The Warriors had a plethora of second-period chances.
Junior Alex Ledin had a strong scoring chance in the second period, unleashing shot on net that was saved; Emma Pereira had a chance in close to the net shortly after sent just wide of the post; Ledin had a power-play chance with 10 minutes left in the second; Foxboro High’s Ella Waryas had a shot on goal around the eight minute mark and Ledin had another shot saved shortly after.
Canton netted a late empty-net goal.
The Warriors (2-1) have game against Walpole on Thursday before a two-game tournament game against Medway on Sunday.