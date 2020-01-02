The Mansfield-Oliver Ames-Foxboro girls hockey team surrendered a trio of second-period goals in falling 5-1 to Algonquin Regional in their second game of the Hopedale Holiday Classic on Monday.
Melissa Shanteler scored a power play goal for the Warriors (3-2-1) in the third period with Reese Pereira assisting, but it proved too little too late.
MOA was not afforded a power play in either the first or second period, while not allowing Algonquin a man-advantage chance during the frames.
“We took a lot of shots, but we missed the net a lot,” Warrior coach Roy Bain said.
Goaltender Jess Widdop came away with another strong performance as she totaled 30 saves.
E The verdict against Algonquin came after the Warriors took a one-goal lead in both the first and second period, and twice spoiled 5-on-3 power plays to pull out a 2-2 non-league tie against Medway on Sunday.
The penalty kill unit of Sam Ledin, Tess Luciano and Emma Pereira were influential while the Warriors (3-1-1) were not afforded a power play through the second and third periods.
Alex Ledin (assisted Ella Waryas and Reese Pereira) put the Warriors ahead 1-0 the first period. Teammate Emma Pereira regained the lead at the 13-minute mark of the second period (assisted by Emma Garland).
Medway scored its second goal with 1:27 remaining in the contest after first finding the tying goal at the nine-minute mark of the second period.The Warriors will travel to Dedham on Wednesday to face Medfield before getting back to Hockomock League competition against Franklin on Saturday and Stoughton twice on Sunday and Wednesday.