Lilly O’Brien netted a pair of goals while goaltender Jess Widdop pitched a shutout for the Mansfield-Oliver Ames-Foxboro girls hockey team as the Warriors earned season-opening victory over Hockomock League rival King Philip at the Rodman Arena on Saturday.
Mansfield’s Melissa Shanteler controlled a bouncing puck and beat the KP defense for the first goal of the game at 5:49 in the first period, while freshman Reese Pereira received an assist from her sister and junior captain, Emma Perreira, 28 seconds into the second period to extend the lead to 2-0.
Reese Pereira also tallied an assist on O’Brien’s first goal, while Foxboro High junior Ella Waryas picked up an assist on O’Brien’s second.
Foxboro’s Alex Ledin extended the lead to 4-0 with her goal near the finish of the second period.
It was a combination of the pieces second-year coach Roy Bain is hopeful the Warriors will showcase going forward.
With only two seniors — Meghann Panarello and Liz Healy — and former Foxboro High standout Skylar Sharfman now attending prep school, Bain will have a new cast this season.
“We’re in good shape,” Bain said. “We’re a young team and we had 25 girls come out, but there is strong potential there.”
The Warriors won nine games last season and qualified for the MIAA Tournament.
Foxboro High lends some expertise in junior Vanessa Ledin, sophomore Samantha Ledin and two juniors, Tess Luciano and Ella Waryas.
Also in the mix up front will be Healy, a Mansfield High senior, Panarello, an Oliver Ames senior and Mansfield High junior Lily O’Brien.
The Warriors (1-0) will take on first-year program Bishop Feehan on Friday before Canton Saturday and Walpole next Thursday.