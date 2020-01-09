The Mansfield-Oliver Ames-Foxboro girls hockey team got back into the win column with one victory in two contests over the weekend.
Scoring three goals in both the first and second periods, the Warriors earned a 6-1 rout of Stoughton Sunday.
The Warriors (4-2-1) scored three goals within a five-minute span late in the first period to take control.
Meg O’Hara netted the go-ahead goal, while Emma Pereira scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 11:19. Sam Ledin created a 3-0 lead at the end of the first period with a tally in the final minute.
Kylie O’Keefe, Liz Healey and Reese Pereira netted second-period goals for MOA, while Jess Widdop totaled 12 saves in goal.
E The win over Stoughton snapped a three-game losing streak for MOA, following a 1-0 Hockomock League defeat against Franklin on Saturday.
The Panthers tallied one second-period goal, which proved to be enough as the Warriors were unable to convert a four-minute power-play bid in the second period.
Widdop totaled 22 saves for MOA, who will take on Medway on Saturday before facing Norwood Wednesday.