Foxboro High coach Lisa Downs has high hopes for the 2019-20 Warrior girls basketball team. A big part is due to the development and improvement of 5-foot-10 senior center Shakirah Ketant.
“I think a lot of teams are going to be like, ‘Where did this girl come from?’” Downs said of the second-year varsity contributor. “Even though she did well towards the end of (last) season, she’s a different player now. She’s going to be a force.”
Ketant has equally high expectations for herself due to a growth in her physical development. Ketant enlisted in the Army National Guard this summer and played volleyball for the first time this fall. Ketant said both have helped her enter the season in better shape than ever.
“I can feel myself, especially going up for a rebound, I can feel myself jumping a little bit higher that I had previously.
“I can feel myself grabbing a rebound with a lot more force, being a lot stronger with the ball,” Ketant said.
“And I can feel myself being able to run up the court, and that’s really important with the way that we play.
I really wanted to come into the season and be able to keep up.”
While Ketant is not exactly new to the varsity level, Downs said the two-year contributor will see an increased role. include an increased role. It’s something Ketant is excited about.
In more limited minutes last year, she was presence in the paint for Foxboro. On the offensive end, she showed the ability to finish through contact and even make the occasional 12-foot jump shot. And on the opposite end of the court, Ketant showed the ability to block shots as well as haul in defensive rebounds.
“I think for me personally I’m more excited to, I think last year I was kind of an offensive threat, but I think I’m more excited to just run the floor a whole lot more and be able to be really, really strong under the basket,” Ketant said. “I’ve got a few new post moves under my belt now that I’m excited to show off and show off my defensive presence for sure. Let people know that Foxboro is nothing to mess around with.”
A program deeply intertwined with guard play, hectic defensive pressure and speed, the Warriors have not had a true dominant presence in the paint of late. But now that they’re confident they have one, Downs is looking forward to what it will mean to others.
“It’s really going to open up a lot of things for Katelyn (Mollica) and Lizzy (Davis) because they (opponents) can’t focus on guards as much with her (Ketant) inside,” Downs said in reference to how it will help spread the floor.
It’s a specific piece Ketant is hoping to impact too.
“I want to be a little bit more of an offensive threat and be able to pass. I did notice toward the end of the season a lot, if I got going in a game, they (opponents) would either double-team me, try to front me (in the post) and stuff like that,” Ketant said. “I want to be able to find my teammates open ‘cause we have a lot of shooters on our team and I think we can be an offensive threat from the outside as well.”
In addition to Ketant, the Warriors are returning a handful of key pieces from their 20-3 team in 2018-19. Among the group will be four starters and six players who saw varsity minutes.
Junior sharpshooter Katelyn Mollica will be among the key pieces along with senior forward Abby Hassman, senior guard Lizzy Davis, senior wing Yara Fawaz and junior wing Jordyn Collins.
It’s led both Ketant and the Warriors to believe there’s no reason they can’t capture the program’s fourth consecutive Hockomock League-Davenport Division title. It would be their fifth in the last six seasons.
“As a team, as a whole, we all expect greatness from us,” Ketant said. “Just because we can see, on the court when we’re playing together, we’re scrimmaging, practicing, whatever it is. We see how well-rounded we are as a team.”
They’ll have a chance to show that throughout the season. Foxboro opens up at Mansfield on Friday.