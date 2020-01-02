The Foxboro High girls basketball team put together another dominating performance as the unbeaten Warriors asserted themselves at both ends of the floor in taking a 65-21 non-league victory over Concord-Carlisle on Sunday.
Behind a hectic defensive pressure which forced 30 turnovers in the contest, the Warriors (3-0) built an insurmountable 27-0 lead after the first quarter.
“I think more than anything I was happy with the way we were able to shut down Kori Barach,” FHS coach Lisa Downs said as the Warriors held the C-C junior forward, who is receiving Division I interest, to eight points.
“I was happy with our defense,” Downs said.
Warrior junior guard Katelyn Mollica scored a game-high 20 points with 17 coming during the first half as Foxboro received scoring contributions from nine different players.
Senior center Shakirah Ketant contributed double-digits again with 12 points while classmate Lizzy Davis added nine of her own.
“We were pushing the ball a lot,” Downs said of the Warriors transition.
“I’m just really happy with the way their playing. They’re coming together really well on the court, very unselfish play.”
The Warriors will return to Hockomock League play on Thursday as they travel to Davenport rival Canton prior to hosting Milford Friday and getting back on the road on Tuesday against Oliver Ames.