Foxboro High coach Lisa Downs is well aware the Warrior girls basketball team possesses a few early-season advantages.
Foxboro returns six varsity contributors from last season including four starters. Not only the experience, but the camaraderie is there. And it’s clearly visible when the Warriors go up against teams who may not have those same advantages early in the season.
It was much of the case last Friday as Foxboro opened its season with a dominating 65-34 Hockomock League victory over Mansfield. The Hornets graduated 10 seniors from their 17-win season last year.
“That’s a huge benefit — you don’t have to start from square one,” Downs said following the win.
“At this point, we’re already so familiar with each other and that’s why transition worked so well. We’re able to read where we are on the court.”
The transition game, turning defensive steals and turnovers into fast break points, was certainly among the main components from the victory. Another was junior guard Katelyn Mollica.
Mollica scored 16 of her game-high 25 points in the first half as the Warriors put together a dominant second-quarter en route to a 34-16 lead at the intermission.
The Warriors held Mansfield without a field goal for nearly eight minutes, stretching from the first quarter to the second, as the Hornets missed 11 consecutive shots with five turnovers. Within that span, the Warriors went on an extended 21-0 run ignited by Mollica, who scored 12 of the first 14 points in the second quarter.
“That’s when we started widening the gap, those transition points,” Downs said.
It was the Foxboro defense that got the the Warriors running. Foxboro forced 10 total turnovers in the first half, along with a pair of steals by Warrior junior guard Aislinn Servaes off the bench. The pair of plays by Servaes led to five transition points for Mollica midway through the second as the Warriors raced out to a commanding 34-16 lead at the intermission.
Mansfield shot 7-for-22 during the first half while Foxboro shot 15-for-31.
“We definitely saw some good things on offense, and off the bench, but defensively we def have to work to do,” Downs said.
And when the Warriors weren’t scoring in transition, coupled by the box-and-one defense the Hornets were playing on Mollica, Foxboro was able to get easy looks in the paint.
Senior Shakirah Ketant was the main beneficiary as the 5-foot-10 center scored eight of her 12 points during the first half as the Warriors had six players fill the score sheet after 16 minutes.
Foxboro took a 49-23 lead after three quarters.
“I’m thrilled. It’s good to get that first game out of the way, get the jitters out of the way,” Downs said.
Following a postponement against Canton on Tuesday, the Warriors will return to action as they host Taunton on Thursday before the holiday break.