The defensive pressure displayed by the Oliver Ames High girls’ basketball team made the difference as previously unbeaten Foxboro High was limited to their lowest point total of the season in falling 54-39 on Tuesday in the Hockomock League game.
Foxboro held a five-point advantage (15-10) after the first quarter prior to the Tigers scoring 15 second quarter points to gain a 30-20 edge at the intermission.
The Tigers turned the tide as they double-team Foxboro sharp-shooter Katelyn Mollica, who was held to a season-low six points, while limiting the Warriors to just two 3-point field goals in the game
“OA was very physical and they had size (defensively) on Katelyn (Mollica),” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said after the game.
Lizzy Davis and Shakirah Ketant each had 11 points for the Warriors.
Prior to the verdict against Oliver Ames, the Warriors had ten players contribute points in a 86-14 rout of Milford on Friday.
Mollica scored 21 of her 26 points during the first half for Foxboro, hitting five of the Warriors’ 11 3-point field goals. The Warriors took a 51-9 lead by halftime.
Ketant added 15 points and Davis added 12 points. Julia Kelley also hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Warriors.
It followed another dominating win for the Warriors as they limited their fourth opponent of the season to few than 40 points in a 65-33 conquest over Canton in the Hockomock League game on Thursday.
Foxboro had nine players find the scoring column as the Warriors took a 30-18 lead by halftime.
Mollica and Ketant each scored 13 points while Davis added 11 points and Yara Fawaz finished with eight of her own.
The Warriors (5-1) will travel to Stoughton on Friday prior to hosting Attleboro on Tuesday.