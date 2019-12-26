Don’t look at the scoreboard or worry about scoring points — just be concerned about the player that you are defending.
It’s a simple, but successful, formula and one that has been adopted by the Foxboro High girls basketball team.
The Warriors have limited each of their first two opponents to under 40 points, the latest being a 72-36 Hockomock League conquest of Taunton on Thursday.
“That’s our goal, not to keep glancing on the scoreboard, just focus on our defense,” Foxboro High coach Lisa Downs said.
How good was Foxboro’s man-to-man defense? Taunton shot just 2-for-10 from the floor in the first quarter and committed seven turnovers, resulting in the Warriors taking a 14-6 lead at the end of the quarter.
Foxboro’s defensive pressure continued through the second eight-minute session with Taunton limited to one field goal for the first six minutes and committing eight more turnovers as the Warriors rolled to a 41-14 halftime advantage.
The Tigers were limited to one field goal for the first six minutes of the third quarter as well, facing a 60-20 deficit entering the fourth quarter.
Nine players etched points next to their names in the Foxboro scorebook with junior guard Katelyn Mollica totaling 22 points, hitting eight shots from the floor, four of which were 3-pointers.
Despite shooting 5-for-18 from the floor in the first quarter, the balance that Foxboro brought to the floor cultivated its second win of the season.
Six players scored points in the first quarter, the Warriors overcoming their lone deficit (at 3-2) with a spree of 12 straight points with Mollica hitting a trifecta off of an Abby Hassman steal.
That trend continued in the second quarter as Sharirah Ketant (14 points, nine rebounds), Liz Davis (nine points, five rebounds) and Mollica each scored seven points.
Foxboro reeled off 14 straight points in one four-minute stretch with Mollica hitting a 3-pointer, Ketant setting up two baskets and converting an offensive rebound into another — the Warriors connecting on 11 of 15 field goal attempts.
Foxboro ran off 15 straight points in the third quarter with Yara Fawaz and Mollica hitting back-to-back trifectas, six Warriors once again contributing points.
“Defense is going to win you games,” Downs added. “Some nights the shots won’t be on and Mollica won’t be shooting lights out — defense is what we have to fall back on. That’s what I ask them to challenge themselves every day (in practice). They’re responsible for one man.”
Foxboro next plays at home Dec. 28 against Concord-Carlisle.
Peter Gobis may be reached at 508-236-0375