Foxboro High junior striker Jordyn Collins netted a hat trick as the Warrior girls’ soccer team scored four second-half goals and earned a dominating 6-0 Hockomock League victory over Canton High on Tuesday.
In Foxboro’s second consecutive win, following a 2-0 league win over Mansfield High on Friday, the Warriors offense came alive with a pair of first-half goals.
Collins scored goals in the sixth, 54th and 75th minutes for Foxboro. The Warriors unleashed 20 shots on goal, allowing goalie Morgan Sylvestre an easy day on the line, having to make just two saves for the shutout.
Sophomore midfielder Kailee McCabe scored the other first-half goal in the 25th minute. Also during the second half, junior Katelyn Mollica (at 60) and senior Lizzy Davis (at 76) scored for Foxboro.
“We definitely found our groove, it was fun to watch,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said. “We were moving the ball around the field so nicely.”
Prior to the contest against Canton, Collins scored a pair of second-half goals as the Warriors opened its season with a 2-0 victory over Mansfield.
Collins sealed the match with her second goal in the 76th minute, beating a pair of Hornet defenders to the ball on a free kick from Davis.
“I feel like we were moving the ball so well,” Stalcup said. “(We were) really playing the game that I’m trying to teach them, as far as keeping it down on the ground, moving it around and not just the kick-and-run game.”
Mansfield was held without a shot or a corner kick due to the Warriors dominating the possession game as they held a 6-0 advantage in shots.
McCabe controlled the middle of the field for the Warriors along with Mollica, Davis and Collins up top.
Collins scored the match-winner for Foxboro in the 52nd minute on a counter attack with Sylvestre coming off of the line to put the ball upfield as Jordan Carman slid a pass to Collins.
Foxboro’s defensive pressure limited Mansfield’s possession on its own half of the field.
Among the Hornets’ best scoring chances came in the 54th minute, but Foxboro defender Meghan Burke did not allow a shot on Sylvestre.
In the 72nd minute, Foxboro defenders Yara Fawaz and Caroline Cass spoiled the Hornet counter and cleared the ball away.
Foxboro had ample opportunity to score a slew of first half goals. Mollica played a pass to Collins as she rocketed a shot off the post in the 12th minute; McCabe ripped a shot just over the cross bar atop the 18-yard box in the 21st minute; Mollica had a direct kick saved in the 22nd minute; Mollica played a cross to Davis on the back post in the 24th minute; and Collins benefitted on a shots following counters in both the 32 ndand 33rd minutes.
“I told them ‘It’s going to come, just keep possession of the ball and keep getting those chances and it’s going to happen,” Stalcup said of her halftime motivation. “And it did.”
Foxboro (2-0) will host Taunton on Friday and Milford on Monday.