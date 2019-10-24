After not having won a Hockomock League title for more than two decades, coach Katie Stalcup and the Foxboro High girls’ soccer program have captured each of the last two Davenport Division titles on the pitch.
The Warriors (12-2-2) officially earned their second consecutive league crown following a dominating 13-1 league victory over Stoughton at Sam Berns Community Field on Tuesday.
“It feels pretty darn awesome,” Stalcup said. “It’s exciting, another goal checked off the list. So, I’m just so proud of them.”
Foxboro unleashed 15 first-half shots while scoring three times in the opening 13 minutes and six times in the first half as the decision was never in doubt.
Senior Lizzy Davis scored three second-half goals while Kailee McCabe (three goals) and Jordyn Collins each tallied twice in the first half. Caroline Rongione also scored twice while Kendra Wentling, Grace Ferguson and Aislinn Servaes each found the back of the net as the Warriors shrugged off their early-season finishing problems.
“They played really well and they were finishing,” Stalcup said. “And we had multiple goals off corners so that was really encouraging.”
The Warriors tallied twice off corner kicks from junior Katelyn Mollica. Ferguson one-timed a Mollica left-to-right corner in the fourth minute and McCabe got a touch on a corner in the 13th minute, finishing from the six-yard box.
The Foxboro offense was clicking early, depicted as Emma Dahl played a pass to Alyssa VandenBoom (two assists), who flicked a pass to McCabe for the sophomore’s first of two goal in a three-minute span.
VandenBoom played a pass to Collins running down the left side as the junior finished to give Foxboro a 4-0 lead in the 19th minute. Merely five minutes later, Collins made a run down the right side and finished on a 1-on-1 with the Stoughton goaltender. Servaes unleashed a shot from 20 yards out in the 37th minute (Rongione assist) to give the Warriors the 6-0 lead at the half.
E Collins netted a hat trick as the Warriors used four second-half goals to overcome a one-goal deficit and pull out a 5-1 league victory over Milford.
Mollica scored on an assist from McCabe while Davis scored on one of two assist’s from Wentling.
Foxboro (12-2-2) will travel to Sharon on Thursday and host North Attleboro on Monday in its regular-season finale.
“I think it’s going to give us a boost going into the playoffs,” Stalcup said.