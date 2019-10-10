The showdown is set for Friday at Macktaz Field where the unbeaten King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team, a likely contender for the MIAA Division 1 State championship, will compete against once-beaten Foxboro High, a potential candidate for the Division 2 State title.
“It ought to be a good one,” Foxboro coach Kate Stalcup remarked of the Hockomock League contest after her Warriors left North Attleboro with a 3-0 victory over the Rocketeers.
Foxboro (8-1-2) scored a trio of first half goals — Jordyn Collins No. 15 of the season in the fifth minute, Katelyn Mollica No. 8 in the 26th minute and Kailee McCabe No. 12 in the 32nd minute — in conquering the Rocketeers (3-6-1).
But, it was the central defenders, senior Yara Fawaz and junior Emma Dahl and the endless attacking motion out of the midfield from Lizzy Davis, Mollica, McCabe and Collins that enabled Foxboro to post its seventh shutout of the season for goalkeeper Morgan Sylvestre.
Foxboro has outscored its foes by a 36-6 margin thus far, while KP (12-0) has outscored its opposition by a 56-2 margin.
Those traits were acutely demonstrated during the first half. North had only one long loose ball sent in on Sylvestre from the right flank in the eighth minute and never did own a possession inside Foxboro’s 30-yard line — never mind uncorking a shot and being awarded a corner kick.
North’s only other potential threat came in the 42nd minute on a shot off the left side, but the ball never made it into the box as Foxboro defender Meg Burke blocked its trajectory.
Backpedaling, playing from behind, chasing was all that North could do against a side as supreme as Foxboro.
“I’m always yelling at them, we always practice (hard) like we’re going to play,” Stalcup said of the Warriors attention to detail, their sense of spacing, their passing. “We’re constantly pushing them to work hard.”
Collins relied on her immense physical skills and strength to score the match-winning goal for Foxboro, taking the ball from a North defender on the right side and then unleashing a shortside drive.
Mollica addressed the ball with her right foot for a blast atop the penalty box to the far top right corner of the North net to create a two-goal margin. Then with eight minutes left until intermission, a deft touch and through ball pass from Collins set up McCabe on the left side for a shortside left drive.
Foxboro may have had more too as Mollica addressed six first-half corner kicks (at 6, 16, 23, 25, 28 and 30). A Davis header at 6 and a drive at 28, an Alyssa Vandenboom shot off the right wing at 24 and an Aislinn Servaes rebound drive over the crossbar all just missed their marks.
“We definitely work a lot on playing the ball to the feet, the angles, playing real soccer instead of just kicking the ball,” Stalcup added.
E Prior to the contest against North Attleboro, the Warriors held the majority of chances, but couldn’t convert against the high-pressure Panther defense in their first loss of the season, a 1-0 league verdict.
Foxboro had a 10-3 edge in shots as Morgan Sylvestre (two saves) benefited from the defense of Caroline Cass, Yara Fawaz and Emma Dahl. Franklin scored in the 20th minute to take a 1-0 lead into the half.
E The trio of Collins, Mollica and McCabe each scored two goals as the Warriors tallied five in the first half and stayed unbeaten with a 8-0 Hockomock League victory over Sharon last Wednesday.
Jordan Carman and Caroline Rongione each scored one goal for Foxboro.
Upon conclusion of the contest against King Philip, Foxboro will host second-place Canton in a Davenport Division clash on Tuesday night.