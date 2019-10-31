The Davenport Division champion Foxboro High girls’ soccer team are poised for the postseason, winning six straight games, and concluding the regular season unbeaten in 16 of the 18 matches.
Foxboro awaits its MIAA Division 2 South Sectional bracket, which will be released on Friday. The Warriors enter the postseason after finishing second in the Hockomock League in goals scored (78 in 18 games) and third in goals allowed (11 in 18 games).
“I feel confident,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said. “We’re hoping we’ll get a good seeding and home field, but I feel really good with how we’re playing. We’re getting comfortable with how we play together, it’s smooth right now.”
The Warriors smooth play was on display on Monday as they scored two goals in the opening 14 minutes and took a 3-0 league verdict over North Attleboro.
“We played really well,” Stalcup said. “We really played our game, kept possession of the ball, played out the back. We moved the ball around really well.”
Senior Lizzy Davis scored twice, getting the Warriors on the board 11 minutes into the match, and then again off a Katelyn Mollica corner kick in the 63rd minute to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead.
Junior striker Jordyn Collins scored her lone goal in the 14th minute as Foxboro took a 2-0 Foxboro lead at the half. Foxboro held a 12-4 edge in shots as Morgan Sylvestre (two saves) and Jamie DeVellis (two saves) combined for the shutout.
E The Warriors benefited from five different goal scorers, scoring four goals in the second half to earn a 5-1 victory over Sharon.
Kendra Wentling, Grace Ferguson, Caroline Rongione, Mollica and Davis all scored goals.