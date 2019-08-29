The 2019 edition of the Foxboro High girls’ soccer team has the chance to be among the best teams in both the Hockomock League and the South Sectional.
The defending Davenport Divisional champion Warriors finished the 2018 season with a 15-2-3 overall record. Foxboro won one game in the Division 2 South Sectional before being eliminated in the quarterfinals by Notre Dame Academy.
The Warriors will return nine starters from that team.
“We now have a target on our back after we kind of surprised some people last season,” coach Katie Stalcup said. “And we have a lot of expectations and, you know, a high bar to live up to. So, we just have to keep focus and do what I know we can do.”
Among the most notable returners will be junior striker Jordyn Collins, who will lead the Foxboro offense. Collins’ ability to beat almost any defender down the flank or to a through ball from the midfield has provided the Warriors instant offense during her last two years on varsity. An All-Hockomock selection, Collins scored 15 goals and contributed five assists during her sophomore stint.
Collins will be complemented by the Warrior midfield, which Stalcup credits as among the biggest strengths on the team. Sophomore Kailee McCabe will return with a year of varsity experience after showcasing a skill both on and off the ball which made her among the most noteworthy underclassmen in the Hockomock.
McCabe scored 12 goals and added five assists last year.
McCabe will be joined in the center of the park by senior captain and multi-year contributor Kendra Wentling while the combination of speed and skill on the flanks including junior Katelyn Mollica and senior Lizzy Davis make the Warriors offense all the more dangerous.
“We’ve got Kailee McCabe and Jordyn Collins and they’re the kind of players that only come around, you know, every 10 years or so, and we’ve got two of them at the same time,” Stalcup said. “So, it’s just really exciting that one is only a sophomore (McCabe) and one is a junior (Collins). I know they’re going to do amazing things, but we also have so many great players supporting them.”
The Warriors will have their biggest hole on the defense as they look to fill the void left by four-year starter Alex Stamatos. Senior Yara Fawaz will be one who looked to as she transitions from her role on the outside to more of a center back position.
Incoming junior Emma Dahl and senior Caroline Cass will both complement Fawaz on the defensive end.
The Warriors will have an added benefit with the return of junior goaltender Morgan Sylvestre. Sylvestre, a multi-sport athlete, showed a cat-like quickness on the back line as she allowed just five goals in nine games last year. She finished her sophomore season with three shutouts with a .560 goals against average.
Stalcup said the expectations are high for the Warriors as the team looks to win in second consecutive league title. Last year, Foxboro won its first league title since 1993 as they went unbeaten through their first 16 games.
“I don’t see any reason why we can’t (repeat),” Stalcup said.
Foxboro will open its season next Thursday against rival Mansfield.