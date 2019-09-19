The Foxboro High girls’ soccer team did not allow a goal for more than 300 minutes to start the season, but the Warriors allowed two goals in the final 11 minutes on Tuesday and had to settle for a 2-2, Hockomock League draw against visiting Milford.
The Warriors scored a pair of first-half goals within a three-minute span, but watched as the Scarlet Hawks tied it up with seven minutes remaining at Sam Berns Community Field on Monday. Prior to the 11-minute span, Foxboro had outscored opponents 19 to zero in three-plus games.
“It reminds me a lot of that Canton game last year when we collapsed up 2-0,” said a disappointed Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup after the Warriors held a 20-5 edge in shots. “We couldn’t get the ball in the net and they made a push, and scored.”
Foxboro finally benefited from its relentless offensive pressure throughout the first 30 minutes, scoring a pair of goals in the 31st and 34th minutes to take a 2-0 lead into the intermission.
But Milford didn’t let up, scoring off a corner kick in the 69th minute and on a breakaway bid in the 73rd minute.
Junior midfielder Olivia Nicholson netted the first of two first-half goals, sliding in a rebound after an initial shot by junior striker Jordyn Collins. Nicholson’s goal gave the Warriors a 1-0 advantage.
Just three minute later, junior outside midfielder Katelyn Mollica made a defensive play on the sideline and sent a pass to center midfielder Kailee McCabe running down the middle of the pitch. McCabe touched it around the outcoming Milford goaltender and tapped it in at the line to give Foxboro a 2-0 lead.
Foxboro’s Jordan Carman struck the post in the second half, one of nine shots after the intermission. The Warriors seemed to have all momentum at the break. They unleashed the first eight shots of the game, while concluding the first half with a 11 to two advantage in shots and seven to two advantage in corner kicks.
Junior goaltender Morgan Sylvestre was rarely tested throughout the first 40 minutes, but made a leaping save at the far post in the 39th minute to keep the clean sheet going.
The tie is all the tougher to swallow due to the Warriors having a plethora of scoring chances. A give-and-go from McCabe to sophomore striker Jordan Carman in the 38th minute resulted in McCabe’s point-blank shot on goal being saved.
Collins also had a point-blank shot of her own just two minutes into the contest during a picturesque sequence from Mollica to McCabe to Collins down the right side. The junior’s shot was saved off the cross bar. McCabe later sent a cross through the 18-yard box with Foxboro unable to get a foot on it in the 20th minute and Carman had another shot on goal following 1-on-1 in the 25th minute.
Prior to the contest against Milford, McCabe netted three goals as the Warriors dominated visiting Taunton 9-0 on Friday in a Hockomock League victory.
Collins added a pair of goals as Foxboro collected four first-half tallies in the win. Nicholson, Mollica, Caroline Rongione and Reagan Buckley added solo goals.
The unbeaten Warriors (3-0-1) will travel to Oliver Ames on Thursday, host Medfield on Monday and travel to Stoughton on Wednesday.