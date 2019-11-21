The Foxboro High girls soccer team won its second consecutive Davenport Division crown this season, racking up 16 wins in 20 games, including one of which came in the MIAA Tournament.
“I’m definitely happy with this year,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said. “You know, I can’t help but have that little sense of ‘Oh, what if?’ (in regards to MIAA Tournament), but I’m happy with the season. I think it was a really fun year and it was such a good group of girls. And I think that is such a huge part of what makes a successful season.”
In addition to the Warriors repeating as Davenport champions, the third-year head coach said a few highlights were a hard-fought loss to King Philip in a game that she “felt could have went either way,” and the postseason win over Medfield.
Stalcup also noted how the Warriors started the season strong as they were unbeaten in their first nine games (7-0-2) and tallied seven straight wins (six to conclude the regular season).
“It’s a huge accomplishment, and it’s something they should feel proud about,” the coach said of the league title.
Foxboro will graduate six seniors this year including captains in sweeper Yara Fawaz, midfielder Kendra Wentling, midfielder/striker Lizzy Davis, as well as Caroline Cass, Mollie McCabe and Jamie DeVellis.
“All of the seniors, they just bring positivity and their such good examples of what leaders should be,” Stalcup said. “They were always so encouraging, and motivating, and they showed the younger girls how to do things and lead the team in the coming years. I feel like they’ve left a good legacy.”
“I’m really going to miss this group of seniors,” she added.
Foxboro will have a strong core of returning players with Jordyn Collins, Kailee McCabe, Katelyn Mollica, goaltender Morgan Sylvestre, Grace Ferguson and others.
“We still have the same talent in place that we can do this again,” Stalcup said, noting a possible three-peat and tournament run. “I feel really good about next year.”