The Foxboro High girls’ soccer team has officially qualified for the MIAA Tournament and put themselves in a favorable position for the Davenport title with a 4-1 Hockomock League victory over Canton on Tuesday.
Foxboro scored four unanswered goals, three in the second half, as the Warriors overcame an early one-goal deficit and claimed two points over the Bulldogs.
Foxboro (9-2-2) will host second-place Milford (7-3-2) in another crucial divisional game.
Sophomore midfielder Kailee McCabe tallied twice, including the equalizer in the 35th minute, as the Warriors were limited to a 1-1 tie at the intermission.
Senior midfielder Lizzy Davis scored what proved to be the eventual game winner (Katelyn Mollica assist) before classmate Kendra Wentling extended the Foxboro led and McCabe provided some insurance with her second of the game.
E It came after a heavyweight, Hockomock League battle between Foxboro and King Philip last Friday.
Foxboro sounded two shots off the crossbar in the final five minutes as they could not overcome a one-goal deficit after 58 minutes and fell to the visiting Warriors in a 1-0 league defeat.
King Philip scored the lone goal in the 58th minutes to escape with the league thriller on the rain-soaked turf at Sam Berns Community Field on Friday despite Foxboro holding a 12-7 edge in shots.
Davis struck the crossbar in the 77th minute and McCabe rocketed a shot from outside the 18-yard box off the crossbar two minutes later. They were two of the best chances in a game where each team had plenty.
“I just came over here and told them, in my opinion, from what I saw out there, we’re the better team,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said. “I might be a little biased, but that’s what I saw out there.”
Foxboro limited King Philip’s Chloe Layne with a strong defensive effort led by Meghan Burke. Burke limited Layne’s touches and shots in close before Layne provided the assist with a left-to-right cross on the KP goal. It was the visitors’ sixth shot of the game.
“Other than that, my defense had a heck of a game,” Stalcup said of the effort from Yara Fawaz, Emma Dahl, Caroline Cass and others. “My defense was amazing today. I feel like we shut down Chloe (Layne) pretty well. She got that cross off, but I feel like we didn’t let her get any shots off close in. So, I’m really proud of our defense.”
Foxboro had a plethora of chances as Grace Ferguson slid a throughball to Jordyn Collins for a breakaway in the 6th minute; Kailee McCabe sent a pass from the center to Collins for a shot on goal in the 31st minute; a give-and-go from Collins to Katelyn Mollica back to Collins in the 38th minute; a shot from distance by Emma Dahl in the 42nd minute; and a Mollica shot on goal from the near post in the 65th minute.
Foxboro (9-2-2) will travel to Milford on Friday, Walpole on Monday prior to hosting Stoughton on Tuesday.