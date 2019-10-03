Entering the game against Sharon on Wednesday, the Foxboro High girls’ soccer team was second in the Hockomock League in both goals scored (35) and goals allowed (5).
Unbeaten Foxboro (6-0-2) trails the only other unbeaten team in the Hockomock, King Philip, in both categories.
Their two-way play on the pitch was visible last Friday as senior Jordyn Collins scored three goals and the Warriors provided four first-half tallies in a 8-0 league victory over Attleboro.
Sophomore midfielder Kailee McCabe had two goals for the Warriors, including a penalty kick, while Jordan Carman, Alyssa VandenBoom and Ashlyn Servaes all tallied individual goals.
Morgan Sylvestre tended goal for Foxboro during the first half while Amy DeVellis blanked the Bombardiers as well through the second half to earn Foxboro its fifth shutout in the first eight games.
Upon conclusion of the Warriors hosting Sharon on Wednesday, the Warriors (6-0-2) will travel to Franklin on Friday night before traveling to North Attleboro on Tuesday.