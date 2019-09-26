Exactly one week after the Foxboro High girls’ soccer team allowed two late goals to Milford, forcing them to settle for a draw that felt like a loss, the host Warriors got that point back as they did the exact same thing to Medfield on Monday.
Foxboro sophomore Jordan Carman netted the equalizer with 51 seconds remaining as the Warriors overcame a two-goal deficit with 16 minutes left and ultimately earned a 2-2 non-league draw.
This time a draw felt more like a win.
The draw against Medfield helped Foxboro (5-0-2) stay unbeaten on the season, and came sandwiched between a pair of wins. Most recently, Foxboro went on the road to defeat Stoughton 4-1 on Tuesday after a 2-0 victory over previously unbeaten Oliver Ames last Friday.
“One of our goals at the beginning of the season was to go undefeated,” coach Katia Stalcup said. “It’s still there.”
Against the Black Knights, sophomore Kailee McCabe (two points) and senior Lizzy Davis each scored second-half goals to help the Warriors pull away with a 4-1 league win.
Katelyn Mollica added two points of her own with one first-half goal while Jordyn Collins scored once. Morgan Sylvestre finished with seven saves as Foxboro held and 18-8 advantage in shots.
In the win against Medfield, Carman’s unassisted goal in the final minute followed a goal by junior striker Jordyn Collins in the 64th minute.
Much like the tally by Carman, Collins netted her goal after a run down the right sideline. The junior’s shot was the first on goal in the second half for the hosts, who concluded with a 12-7 advantage in the category despite being held without one for much of the second half. Foxboro also held a 7-2 advantage on corner kicks.
Medfield took a 2-0 lead in the 43rd minute following a Foxboro defensive miscue, which allowed the visitors to extend their 1-0 halftime lead at the onset of the second half.
Foxboro controlled the run of play throughout the first half but had nothing to show for it. Medfield took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on a rip from atop the 18-yard box.
E Prior to their contest against Medfield, the Warriors scored a 2-0 victory over previously unbeaten Oliver Ames on Friday.
McCabe and junior Caroline Rongione each scored for the Warriors. McCabe scored in the final minute of the first half, beating the Tiger defense through the middle while Rongione netted some insurance in the 63rd minute on a through ball from Carman.
The Warriors generated 18 shots and totaled a dozen corner kicks. Sylvestre totaled six saves.
Foxboro will host Attleboro on Friday and Sharon on Wednesday.