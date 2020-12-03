The pride of Foxboro High — Brandon Borde — has already made a sizeable contribution to the Rams’ program as a walk-on, according to URI basketball coach David Cox.
“Oh man, Brandon has been outstanding,” Cox said. “He’s mature beyond his years, he’s truly outstanding. He’s absorbing a lot of information. He doesn’t have a major role as a walk-on in games, but in daily practices, the walk-on plays a major role in our success. He’s been a tremendous asset to the program thus far.” ...
Two members of coach Eric Greene‘s Norton High boys’ soccer team gained acclaim as members of the Eastern Mass. Soccer Coaches Association All-Star Team – seniors Edward Abouzeid and Andrew Kubinski. North Attleboro High senior center back Justin Silva, Attleboro High senior midfielder Jackson Singer, Mansfield High senior defender Evan Eames, Bishop Feehan High senior striker Ryan Enright and Foxboro High senior midfielder Max Beigel also received all-star recognition …
The All-Hockomock League backcourt for the Bryant University women’s basketball team, sophomore guard Nicole Gallagher of Foxboro, via Tabor Academy and redshirt freshman guard Shannon O’Connor, via King Philip Regional High has given the Bulldogs (1-2) a big boost in the first two weeks of the season. Gallagher has scored seven, 13 and 12 points in games against UMass-Amherst, UNH and PC, taking in five, six and seven rebounds, respectively, while totaling five assists. O’Connor has scored seven, 10 and three points, with three, seven and three rebounds in the three games, while totaling eight assists …
Field hockey standout Amanda Burns and distance runner Nathan Seybert were tabbed as Attleboro High’s Student Athletes of the Month for November. Burns is a four-year member of coach Lindsay Antunes’ field hockey team, served as the senior captain and was an honorable mention selection to the All-Hockomock League team. “She is a quiet but strong leader who advocates for her teammates and sets a positive example with class and grace,” Antubes said of Burns, who is also a member of the AHS gymnastics team with a 99 grade point index. Seybert has run distances for the Bombardier cross country, winter and spring track teams, a four-year varsity member of coach Martin Tighe‘s cross country team and an All Hockomock League pick. Seybert, among the top 10 percent academically in the senior class, has volunteered in the community assisting with Special Olympics and Unified Sports programs …
From ‘It’s a small hoops world’ comes word out of Norton High from Lancer boys’ basketball coach Marc Liberatore about one of his former junior varsity players. John was a raw 6-foot-8 underclassmen whose family moved to Houston in September where he has enrolled at Clear Lake High. His new coach is none other than former URI Ram Tommy Penders, Jr. — the son of the former University Houston, and Rams coach, Tom Penders …
Line of the week comes from the Snoop Dogg, commenting on the exhibition boxing match between Roy Jones, Jr. and Mike Tyson being, “two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue.” …
One of the nice stories from the recent fall cross country season was that of North Attleboro High junior William Atwood, whose dad, Mike Atwood, ran at Bishop Feehan and at Boston College. “He’s close to my times (18:46 in the 5K) when I was at Feehan,” Mike said. North coach Ann McGrail and the elder Atwood served as the Mansfield High cross country and track coaches (1997-2002), “She has been a fantastic coach and has a great encouraging relationship with him,” the elder Atwood said …
Also with the Big Red, North golf coach Steve Nelson was elated with his team’s second place showing at the Hockomock League Tournament, “ It was a great end to the season. All the new members of the team really made the difference.” One of the Rocketeers’ up-and-coming stories was that of freshman Cassandra Hobson, “ who had not hit many golf balls, but really improved significantly by the end of the season,” Nelson said. “She had a great attitude.” …
North Attleboro’s Anthony Manganaro, a Norton CC member, was declared “the champion” in the annual “one club” tournament held through five rainy holes Thanskgiving Day at the Norton CC …
“We can use our brotherly love on the court, the communication,” former PC Friar Makai Ashton-Langford said. The transfer junior guard at Boston College is teaming with his brother DeMarr, a 6-foot-5 freshman, in the Eagles program. “This is the first time that we’ve actually played together, other than down at the Y (in Worcester).” Langford left coach Ed Cooley‘s program due to a lack of playing time, “I’m up for a challenge,” the Brewster Academy product added. “It makes us better with so much talent that we have.”