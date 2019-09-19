The Foxboro High golf team took its first loss of the season last Thursday as the Warriors were handed a 155-167 Hockomock League defeat to Franklin High at Franklin Country Club.
Dylan Quinn took Foxboro medalist honors as he carded six pars en route to a 39 while teammate Luke Davies had four pars en route to a 41. Noah Hicks concluded with two birdies as he finished with a 42 while Dylan Pothier had one par as he finished with a 45.
E At Easton Country Club last Wednesday, it was a three-way tie for the medalist honors and all three belonged to Foxboro with Matt Lathrop, Quinn and Hicks helping the Warriors earn a 158-182 Hockomock League victory over Stoughton.
Quinn and Hicks both had six pars while Lathrop had one birdie and four pars and Davies added four pars en route to a 41.
Upon conclusion of their match against Canton on Wednesday, the Warriors (5-1) will host Mansfield Thursday and host Stoughton Tuesday.
Franklin 155, Foxboro 167: Foxboro scores — Dylan Quinn 39, Luke Davies 41, Noah Hicks 42, Dylan Pothier 45; Franklin scores — Jack Paterson 36.
Foxboro 158, Stoughton 182: Foxboro scores — Dylan Quinn 39, Matt Lathrop 39, Noah Hicks 39, Luke Davies 41.