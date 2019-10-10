The Foxboro High golf team was the first of the Warrior programs to earn a berth in the MIAA Tournament.
The Warriors (8-5) earned the qualifier following a win over Sharon last Thursday prior to a loss to Franklin on Friday.
At Foxborough Country Club on Friday, Matt Fossella carded a Foxboro medalist round of 41, but the Warriors came up jus short in a 170-173 Hockomock League loss to the Panthers.
Fossella recorded one birdie and three pars for Foxboro while Dylan Quinn finished with five pars en route to a 43. Noah Hicks contributed with a 44 (three pars) while Jack Rounds shot a 45 (two pars).
E Prior to the loss against Franklin, Luke Davies carded a medalist round of 40 at the Cape Club of Sharon to lead Foxboro to a 166-173 Hockomock League win over the Eagles.
Davies recorded five pars on his round while Matt Lathrop (four pars), Noah Hicks (three pars) and Dylan Quinn (four pars) all shot a 42.
Foxboro will return to action after nearly a week off by traveling to Milford on Thursday, King Philip on Friday and Taunton on Tuesday. The three-match stretch will close out the regular season for the Warriors, prior to the Hockomock Championships on Thursday.
Franklin 170, Foxboro 173: Foxboro scores — Matt Fossella 41, Dylan Quinn 43, Noah Hicks 44, Jack Rounds 45; Frnk. scores — Jack Patterson 40.
Foxboro 166, Sharon 173: Foxboro scores — Luke Davies 40, Matt Lathrop 42, Noah Hicks 42, Dylan Quinn 42, Sharon scores — Ethan Shelley 41.