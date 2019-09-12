The Foxboro High golf team has won each of its first four matches on the season, including a pair of hard-fought wins over North Attleboro in the last week, with the most recent coming Tuesday in a 203-204 verdict.
Foxboro’s Jack Rounds came in with a 42 as the decisive No. 5 scorer after both the Warriors and Rocketeers were tied at 151 after the low four scores. Noah Hicks shot a Foxboro medalist round of 39 with six pars.Matt Lathrop carded a pair of birdies en route to a 40.
In their first of two matches against the Rocketeers, Dylan Quinn was the Foxboro medalist with a 41 (six pars) as the Warriors earned a 169-171 victory Friday.
Dylan Quinn was the Foxboro medalist with a 41 with six pars while Matt Fossella shot a 42 with four pars.
Against Sharon last Wednesday, Quinn carded a medalist round of 37 as the Warriors earned a 164-190 verdict against the Eagles.
Upon conclusion of the match against Stoughton on Wednesday, Foxboro (4-0) will travel to Franklin on Thursday before hosting Canton on Wednesday.
Foxboro 203, North Attleboro 204: Foxboro scores — Noah Hicks 39, Matt Lathrop 40, Dylan Quinn 41, Matt Fossell 41, Jack Rounds 42: NA scores — Jillian Barend 35, Jake Gaskin 41, Justin Strom 42, Brett Dusel 43, Adian Weir 43.
Foxboro 164, Sharon 190: Fox. scores — Dylan Quinn 37, Noah Hicks 41, Jack Rounds 42, Luke Davies 44; Sharon scores — Nathan Daley 41.
Foxboro 169, North Attleboro 171: Foxboro scores — Dylan Quinn 41, Matt Fossella 42, Noah Hicks 43, Matt Lathrop 43 ; NA scores — Jillian Barend 40, Jake Gaskin 43, Sam Gallagher 44, Aidan Weir 44.