The Foxboro High golf team is one win away from a MIAA Tournament berth following a 171-175 Hockomock League victory over Oliver Ames on Tuesday at Foxborough Country Club.
Matt Fossella tied for a medalist round of 4-over par 40 to lead the Warriors past the Tigers as he carded six pars on his round with teammate Noah Hicks (four pars) scoring a 42.
Dylan Quinn scored a 45 with a pair of pars while Matt Lathrop had the lone birdie of the day as he shot a 45.
E At Blue Hills Country Club last Thursday, Quinn carded a Foxboro medalist round, but the Warriors fell to unbeaten Canton 143-162 in a Hockomock League match.
Quinn scored three pars and one birdie while Noah Hicks (one par, one birdie) and Matt Lathrop (three pars) each scored a 40 for the Warriors.
Foxboro (7-4), who needs one win with four matches remaining for a postseason berth, will travel to Sharon on Thursday and host Franklin on Friday prior to be off until Oct. 10 against Milford.
Foxboro 171, Oliver Ames 175: Foxboro scores — Matt Fossella 40, Noah Hicks 42, Dylan Quinn 44, Matt Lathrop 45; OA scores — Tate Hadges 40.
Canton 143, Foxboro 162: Foxboro scores — Dylan Quinn 39, Noah Hicks 40, Matt Lathrop 40, Matt Fossella 43; Canton scores — Chris Lavoie 34.