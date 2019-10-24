Foxboro High golf coach Jared Tise and the Warriors placed sixth overall at the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional Tournament at Easton Country Club on Monday, but advanced a pair of players to the MIAA State Tournament to play as individuals.
Matt Lathrop (5-over par 76) and Dylan Quinn (6-over par 77) both qualified for shooting 77 or better while Foxboro totaled 325 well behind first-place Westwood (303) and runner-up Hopkinton (304). The Warriors’ tandem is the first ever to qualify for the state level under Tise.
They will travel to Taconic Golf Club for the match on Tuesday.
“It means a lot, especially with it being a four-year starter and three-year starter,” Foxboro coach Jared Tise said of Lathrop and Quinn.
“It shows how much time and effort went into this season and also means our program is heading in the right direction and we look forward to more of our players reaching the (state) tournament.”
Lathrop carded his lone birdie on the front side eighth hole en route to a 2-over par 38 on the front and 3-over par 38 on the back. Quinn tallied a 3-over par 39 on the front and shot a 3-over 38 on the back.
Noah Hicks (45-41) and Luke Davies (41-45) each scored for the Warriors with identical 15-over par scores of 86. Matt Fossella and Jack Rounds rounded out the six golfers Foxboro brought to the sectional tournament.
E The Division 2 South Sectionals were the second postseason tournament the Warriors traveled to during the past week.
The junior Quinn shot a 12-over-par score of 84 for Foxboro’s low round at the Hockomock League Championships last Thursday at Blue Hill Country Club. The Warriors finished sixth as a team with a three-golfer combine score of 257.
Lathrop and Hicks each scored a 15-over score of 87 on the 18-hole layout.
E In the Warriors final regular-season match of the season, at Hopedale Country Club last Wednesday, Hicks carded a season-low 37 in leading the Warriors to a 156-179 league victory over host Milford.
Hicks carded seven pars while Lathrop shot a 39 with five pars while both Quinn and Jack Rounds concluded with a 40.
MIAA Division 2 Qualifying Tournament
Team scores: 1-Westwood 303, 2-Hopkinton 304, 3-Bishop Feehan 311, 4-Norton 319, 5-Milton 324, 6-Foxboro 325, 7-North Attleboro 329, 8-Canton 334, 9-Oliver Ames 335, 10-Medfield 335, 11-Holliston 340.
Hockomock League Championship Tournament
Team scores: 1-Mansfield 238, 2-Canton 250, 3-Franklin 251, 4-Sharon 252, 5-Oliver Ames 257, 6-Foxboro 258, 7-King Philip 267, 8-North Attleboro 271, 9-Attleboro 280, 10-Milford 283, 11-Taunton 298, 12-Stoughton 306