After consecutive Hockomock League losses, the Foxboro High golf team bounced back with a dominating 163-209 victory over visiting Stoughton High at Foxborough Country Club on Tuesday.
Senior Noah Hicks carded his third-straight medalist round (39) for the Warriors, totaling four pars and one birdie on the day. Teammates Matt Lathrop and Jack Rounds each finished with four pars en route to a round of 41.
E Hicks was the medalist again as Foxboro hosted Mansfield last Thursday, but the Warriors fell in a hard-fought 171-175 in a league match at Foxborough Country Club.
Hicks carded four pars on his round while Lathrop (44) had three pars and both Dylan Quinn and Reece Curreri each finished with a 45.
E Hicks was the Foxboro medalist with a round of 43 last Wednesday, but the Warriors were defeated by visiting Canton 165-180 in the Hockomock League match.
Matt Lathrop carded a 45 for the Warriors while teammates Quinn and Matt Fosella finished with a 46.
Foxboro (6-3) will travel to unbeaten Canton for a crucial Davenport Divisional match on Thursday before hosting Oliver Ames on Tuesday.