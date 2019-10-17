The Foxboro High golf team has concluded its regular season and will now gear up for the postseason, starting with the Hockomock League Championships on Thursday at Blue Hills Country Club.
Coach Jared Tise and the Warriors (9-6) were led by Dylan Quinn as the medalist in consecutive matches in both a 170-183 league win over Taunton on Tuesday and 162-164 loss to King Philip on Sunday.
At Foxborough Country Club, Quinn carded a medalist round of 40 as he recorded five pars against the Tigers. Matt Fossella (three pars) and Luke Davies (three pars) both shot a 43 while Noah Hicks (two pars) shot a 44.
E Quinn carded a medalist round of 36 at Wentworth Hills Country Club on Sunday, but Foxboro came up just short for its second consecutive loss.
Quinn recorded one birdie and six pars for Foxboro while Hicks (40) carded five pars. Matt Lathrop, Jack Rounds and Fossella all scored a 44.
Upon conclusion of their regular-season finale against Milford on Wednesday, the MIAA Tournament-bound Warriors will await MIAA Sectionals on Monday at Easton Country Club.
Foxboro 170, Taunton 183: Foxboro scores — Dylan Quinn 40, Matt Fossella 43, Luke Davies 43, Noah Hicks 44; Taunton scores — Spencer Andrew 39.
King Philip 162, Foxboro 164: Dylan Quinn 36, Noah Hicks 40, Matt Lathrop 44, Jack Rounds 44.