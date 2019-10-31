The Foxboro High golf team had a pair of representatives take the course at Taconic Country Club for the MIAA Division 2 State Championship Tournament on Tuesday.
The Warrior program was represented as both Dylan Quinn and Matt Lathrop competed as individuals on the day with the course at Taconic having a par score of 71.
Quinn carded a round of 15-over par 86. He covered the 18-hole layout with five pars on his scorecard, qualifying for the state meet after a 6-over par 77 at the South Sectional meet.
Lathrop recorded a 20-over par round of 91 on the day. He too was impressive for the Warriors after tallying a 5-over par 76 at the South Sectionals.
Foxboro concludes the season 10-6.