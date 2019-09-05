Coach Jared Tise is hopeful a strong fall season is around the bend for the Foxboro High golf team with the Warriors returning a handful of key players who have match experience.
“As a team, this is the most depth I have had in my five years of coaching,” Tise said. “We have nine kids that we should be competing for the eight spots to play in matches.”
Foxboro finished last season 7-9 with a .500 record against Hockomock League opponents. Their overall record didn’t speak to where they were competition wise, however. The Warriors lost three matches by five strokes or less prior to finishing fourth in the Hockomock League Championships.
In their first match of the season on Tuesday, Dylan Quinn and Noah Hicks tied for medalist honors as Foxboro opened with a 167-189 Hockomock League victory over Milford at the Foxborough Country Club.
Quinn and Hicks each carded four pars en route to a medalist score of 41. Teammate Matt Lathrop carded a 42 with a birdie and three pars.
Hicks and Lathrop will return as senior captains. Hicks, a three-year varsity member, drives the ball well off the tee and is consistent with his irons. Hicks averaged about 41 last year, but has his sights set on getting below 40.
Lathrop on the other hand has his biggest strength on the greens and with his short game. Lathrop concluded his junior season with an average of 42 while he too hopes to average a 40 during his final campaign.
“Both players remain very even keel and seem to have a real sense of leadership which makes them both great captains,” Tise said of the pair.
Junior Dylan Quinn will be another key returner and likely Foxboro’s No. 3 player this season. A two-year varsity contributor, Quinn has plenty of experience to go along with his strengths on the course, which include both his drive off the tee and putting on the greens.
Junior Luke Davies and sophomore Jack Rounds are among a list of new players that Tise believes will help contribute this season.
Davies appeared a in few matches for the Warriors last season, but after a strong summer, looks like he could be a top-five scorer. Another player with a strong drive off the tee, Davies will look to better his 48 average during the last year. Rounds is joining the golf team for the first time this year and had already make his mark as he’ll start at the Warriors No. 4 spot this season. Rounds is at his best when he’s showcasing the strength of his irons and ability to hit greens.
Tise and the Warriors have set another year-long goal on advancing to the state tournament. Foxboro came up one win short of qualifying for the postseason last year. Tise is hoping a strong summer will help them get there.
“They have worked hard over the summer and it has showed in tryout and the first few practices,” Tise said, adding an advantage on their side comes with playing the strenuous layout at Foxborough Country Club. “We play a very difficult course which works in our favor and most of our team has worked hard on their course management to play it the right way especially in matches.