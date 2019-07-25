A field of over 100 players from the area’s golf courses and towns will assemble at the Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville Friday for the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Open qualifying round.
A field of 104 had registered prior to Monday’s deadline with, perhaps, another dozen more to be added to the roster in preparation for the pairings and tee times by the AAGA Tournament Committee on Wednesday.
Already entered into the field are no less than 15 players with the Foxborough CC as their affiliated club — Dan Bukoff, Evan Dean, Matt Treannie, Amos Cruz, Drew Corcoran, Jim Devlin, Nick Calderone, Mike Nyhan, Matt Fossella, Paul McCarey, Pat McLoughlin, Kyle DelSignore, Brendan Loomer, Tim Walsh and Jason Hindman.
The low 50 scores and ties will advance to the 59th annual AAGA Open, set to begin Aug. 15 at the Foxborough CC.
During the qualifying round, each player will compete for 18 holes with the field playing the South, Middle and North courses at Heather Hill. Competition will commence at 7 a.m. Players are asked to be at their designated tees 10 minutes prior to the start to review course and competition rules with the AAGA Tournament Committee.
The second round of play for the AAGA Open will be Aug. 16 at the Wentworth Hills CC in Plainville. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the low 50 scores and ties. The third round will be staged Aug. 17 at the Heather Hill CC with the final round being at the Norton CC.