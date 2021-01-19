Stoughton 67, Foxboro 64
STOUGHTON — Four Warriors reached double figures in scoring as Foxboro hit on nine 3-point field goals, but fell short.
Dylan Gordon scored 14 of his 19 points during the first half for Foxboro, which was deadlocked at 33-all with the Black Knights. Sophomores Alex Penders (16), Ryan LeClair (15) and Sam Golub (11) paced the Warriors (0-5).
Foxboro owned a 22-10 lead after one quarter as LeClair scored eight points. The Warriors took a 52-50 lead into the fourth quarter. Golub and LeClair each hit three 3-pointers. Foxboro will host Stoughton Thursday.
Milford 66, King Philip 61
MILFORD — Sophomore Will LaPlante scored a career-high 26 points, but the Warriors were unable to topple the Scarlet Hawks in a Hockomock League game.
Milford took a 50-41 lead into the fourth quarter, but KP (0-5) scored 20 points — 10 by Dan Clancy and six from LaPlante to pull to within a basket.
Clancy finished with 17 points for KP (0-5), which missed 15 free throws. The Warriors host Milford Sunday.