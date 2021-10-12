ATTLEBORO -- Taking six of seven places as a pack of runners, the King Philip Regional High boys' cross country team gained a 26-32 victory over Attleboro High Tuesday in a Hockomock League meet.
Noah Hurd captured the No. 3 spot for the Warriors at 18:46, then Nate Sylven (18:57), Ryan Andrews and Max Miller finished within 10 seconds of each other for the 4-5-6 spots.
Lee Casstevens of Attleboro High won the race by a 26-second margin at 18:00.
The unbeaten (6-0) Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan zipped victories over Cardinal Spellman (19-46) and Bishop Stang (18-45) in Catholic Central League action. Patrick Healey covered the course in a winning time (by 17 seconds) at 17:20. The Shamrocks then had Casey Gorhan take third place, while the next five Bishop Feehan runners finished within 27 seconds of each other.
Chris Leonard (17:15) clocked the second fastest time this season on Mansfield's home course, but the Hornets fell 23-32 to Taunton in a Hockomock League meet. Collin Stevens took fourth place at 17:29.
Zach Laverdiere posted a winning time of 15:16, taking first place by 15 seconds as the Seekonk High Warriors (6-0) routed Case 17-50 to clinch the South Coast Conference title.
King Philip 26, Attleboro 32: 1- Lee Casstevens (A), 2-Ethan Sylvia (A), 3-Noah Hurd (KP), 4-Nate Sylven (KP), 5-Ryan Andrews (KP), 6-Max Miller (KP), 7-John Pazmino (A), 8-Matt DiFiore (KP), 9-Eliot Davis (KP), 10-Jacob Blazek (A), 18:00, course 3.1 mi.
Bishop Feehan 18, Bishop Stang 45; BF 19, Cardinal Spellman 46: 1-Pat Healey (BF), 2-McMahon (BS), 3-Casey Gorhan (BF), 4-Spellman (CS), 5-Jack Bernier (BF), 6-Alex Alemeida (BF), 7-Cormac Masterson (BF), 8-Brendan LeBlanc (BF), 9-Anthony Kurtzer (BF), 10-Anglin (BS), 17:20, course 3.1 mi.
Seekonk 17, Case 50: 1-Zach Laverdiere (S), 2-Caden Sears (S), 3-Noah Amaral (S), 4-Gonsalves (C), 5-Cristiana Almeida (S), 6-Saul Simmons (S), 7-Noah Tadros (S), 8-Travis Pereira (S), 9-Owen Blanchard (S), 10-Braedyn Caine (S), 15:16, course 2.7 mi.