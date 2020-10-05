The Foxboro High boys’ soccer team presented new head coach Dan Ambrosio with a victory in his debut on the sidelines as the Warriors posted a stirring 3-1 victory over Sharon Monday in a Hockomock League match.
Adam Connolly scored the match-winner for the Warriors in the 65th minute. Foxboro and Sharon were deadlocked at 1-1 at intermission, with both teams having scored in the second quarter.
Nick Penders started in goal for Foxboro, while Derek Axon took over in the second half and blanked the Eagles.
Foxboro seized the lead early in the second quarter on a goal from Max Beigel. Matt Angelini added a key insurance tally in the 75th minute. Foxboro and the Eagles have a rematch Wednesday in Sharon.
Oliver Ames 3, North Attleboro 0
EASTON — Junior David Floyd made his varsity debut in goal and tormented the shooters from Oliver Ames High, stifling the Tigers and limiting the Hockomock League power to one goal through 60-plus minutes.
”OA is one of the best team that I’ve seen,” North coach Geoff Burgess said of the Tigers, who took the lead in the 18th minute and then tallied twice over the final 12 minutes of the match. Unfortunately, North was able to generate just two shots on goal.
”We were hanging in there,” Burgess said of the Big Red facing merely a one-goal deficit with 20 minutes left. North has a rematch with OA Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Rocketeers’ Beaupre Field.